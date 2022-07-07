Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 740.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

