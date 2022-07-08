10,930 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

