1,232,054 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Acquired by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,232,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. Vista Energy makes up 3.4% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $595.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.