36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Up 2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 111,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 106,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.57.

About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

