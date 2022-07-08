36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Up 2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 111,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 106,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.57.
About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)
