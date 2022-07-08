3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

