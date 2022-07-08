3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.