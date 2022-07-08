40,747 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

