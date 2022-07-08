51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

