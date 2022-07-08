5,734 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $36.20 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

