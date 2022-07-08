5,843 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

