6,821 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 48,518 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 340,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.