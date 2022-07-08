8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $426,800.77 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $426,800.77 and approximately $182,828.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 243.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

