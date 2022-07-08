Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.87. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 837 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
