ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 887.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 66,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

