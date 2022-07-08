Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $278.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.40. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

