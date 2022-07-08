Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

