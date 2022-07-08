Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.66. 34,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,648,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.