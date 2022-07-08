Activest Wealth Management Acquires 90 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $244.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $227.97 and a one year high of $327.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12.

