Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 16,937 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. TD SYNNEX accounts for 1.1% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $91,172.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,128 shares of company stock worth $2,982,998. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

