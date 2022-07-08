Activest Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 906.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 76,140 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

