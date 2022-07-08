Activest Wealth Management Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $185.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

