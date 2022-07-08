Activest Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,849,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000.

TAN opened at $75.02 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

