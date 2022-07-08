Activest Wealth Management Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

NFLX stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

