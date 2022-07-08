Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 959 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

IPO stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

