Activest Wealth Management Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,919,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $127.40.

