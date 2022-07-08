AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.29. Approximately 121,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 411,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

AT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.45 million and a P/E ratio of 41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.60.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.1726984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

