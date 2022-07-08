Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,525.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.60 or 0.05637937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00026867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00240701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00589333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00073649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00507571 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

