Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 20,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 17,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

