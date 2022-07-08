Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.87

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $591.29 million, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

