AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Get AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,969 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.