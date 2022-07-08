Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.70 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.09.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.