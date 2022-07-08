AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $120.78

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.78 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.36). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 260,716 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.75 million and a PE ratio of 392.41.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.