Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Aflac worth $78,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

AFL stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.