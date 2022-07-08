Aion (AION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.38 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $15.91 million and $4.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,868.21 or 0.99990003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00212752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00217336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00106845 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00049377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

