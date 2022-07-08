Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

APD traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

