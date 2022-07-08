Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.