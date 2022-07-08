Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $73.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

