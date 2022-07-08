Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALIT stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.55. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $24,485,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Alight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.