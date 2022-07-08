Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $237.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.