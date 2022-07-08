Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.79) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday.

ALO traded up €1.58 ($1.65) during trading on Friday, reaching €24.08 ($25.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.96. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($38.93).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

