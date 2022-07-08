Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Alstom stock opened at €24.08 ($25.08) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.96. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.93).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

