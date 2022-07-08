Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. 23,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,225,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

