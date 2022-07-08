Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. 23,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,225,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $10,711,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
