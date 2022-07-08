Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

