Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Up 5.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

