American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Cut by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 37,151 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.72.

AXP stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

