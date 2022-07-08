Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.85

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.85 and traded as low as $22.07. Ames National shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 7,304 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ames National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ames National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

