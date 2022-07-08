Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $249.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

