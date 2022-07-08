AmonD Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $850,679.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00513064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032788 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.