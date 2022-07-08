Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Union Heritage Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 3.1% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,302.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

NYSE APH opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

