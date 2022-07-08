Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 4.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $65.82 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

